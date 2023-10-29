Tshabangu Salutes Chamisa

By-CCC rebel cadre and party’s self-claimed secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu said he respected the political movement leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu said Chamisa is the legitimate leader of the CCC and considered him the “face of the struggle.”

Tshabangu has faced criticism for recalling 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and some councillors, claiming they no longer belong to the party.

He denied allegations of working with the ruling party Zanu PF to destroy the main opposition in the land and said he was fighting against mismanagement and wants individuals from Bulawayo to represent the province.

He refused to blame Chamisa for party chaos but rather blamed “criminals around the president.

