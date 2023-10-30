Byo robbers nabbed

Spread the love

In Bulawayo, the police have apprehended two suspected armed robbers believed to be responsible for a series of crimes, including robbing a Mukuru outlet, two Simbisa retail outlets, and multiple residences in the city. These criminal activities occurred between March and September.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, identifying them as Lenny Ryan Mupande (21) from Gweru and Bezel Chirova (21) from Njube suburb in Bulawayo. A third suspect, Ishmael Chipanga, is still at large, and a manhunt has been launched to locate him.

According to Asst Comm Nyathi, the arrests are connected to an attempted robbery at a Chicken Inn Drive-through in Bulawayo on March 19. The suspects tried to access the safe but abandoned the attempt when a vehicle arrived on the scene. Subsequently, they targeted an unidentified Chicken Inn outlet in the city center on April 29, stealing US$6,604. In June, they raided Athens Supermarket in Hillside suburb, during which a neighborhood surveillance team pursued them after the break-in. The suspects were driving a Honda Fit, and the driver lost control during a high-speed chase, causing the vehicle to end up in a ditch. They then fled on foot.

After remaining inactive for two months, the suspects targeted a family in their Entumbane suburb residence in September, making off with US$1,850. In the same month, they robbed a Mukuru outlet in Entumbane, taking R13,390. Additionally, they conducted multiple robberies in shopping centers in Pumula, stealing various sums from individuals. Victims lost amounts such as US$5, US$12, and US$447, while the suspects also robbed a shop in Khumalo suburb of US$990.

The two suspects were apprehended by the police last week, and the authorities are urging citizens to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the third suspect. They also advise individuals and companies not to carry large sums of money on their person.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...