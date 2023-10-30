Hopewell Chin’ono Denounces Chamisa

By- Journalist-cum political activist Hopewell Chin’ono has denounced the country’s main opposition CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of dodging a question on the jailed CCC top official Job Sikhala’s political affiliation.

During a discussion on X, formerly Twitter, a person named George Matipa asked Chamisa if Sikhala is still part of the CCC and if the party is doing everything possible to secure his release. In response, Chamisa said:

Job is a Zimbabwean. He deserves freedom. His case is our cause and collective fight!!

The answer did not convince Chin’ono who argued that Chamisa was being evasive. He said:

The question was not whether Job Sikhala is Zimbabwean or not, it was whether Job Sikhaka is still seen as part of CCC or not. This evasiveness is what makes people think and say that the CCC leadership is not doing enough. The question was a missed opportunity to unite us all by not being evasive but straight up. The response has othered Job Sikhala as just a Zimbabwean and not CCC, it has subcontracted the job to fight to everyone who is Zimbabwean and not CCC which is supposed to be his political home. But I know that there are some who are not yet ready to call a spade a spade.

Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, has been incarcerated since 14 June 2022 on allegations of inciting public violence during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area. However, Sikhala vehemently denies these charges and argues that he is a political prisoner, being persecuted for his confrontations with the ruling party, ZANU PF, regarding maladministration and the erosion of the democratic space.

