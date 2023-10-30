Hopewell Chinono Once Again Accuses Chamisa of Splitting the Opposition | TRUTH or UTTER NONSENSE?

Hopewell Chin’ono Sparks Controversy with Tweets on Zimbabwe’s Political Divide

By A Correspondent | In a surprising turn of events, prominent Zimbabwean political commentator, Hopewell Chin’ono, has ignited a fresh controversy with his recent tweets suggesting that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has divided the nation. Chin’ono’s statements have raised eyebrows, given his past involvement in activism and his subsequent arrest in July 2020.

Chin’ono, who was arrested in July 2020 on charges of inciting violence, was touted as an outspoken critic of the ZANU PF regime. His arrest had elevated his status as a symbol of resistance against the government. However, his recent tweets have hinted at a more complicated narrative.

Chin’ono has repeatedly emphasized the phrase “opposition has done nothing” before and after his dramatic arrest. This has led speculation that his arrest was orchestrated by ZANU PF with the purpose of validating his obsession with the notion that the “opposition has done nothing.” This theory has triggered serious questions about the sincerity of his persecution profile.

A certain, Tafadzwa Matinenga is organizing meetings in the United States aimed at denouncing Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change party, which is Zimbabwe’s largest and most persecuted political party. Tafadzwa is the daughter of Eric Matinenga, a prominent lawyer. Her involvement in organizing meetings against the opposition has yet to be explained.

Chin’ono’s shifting stance from an activist against the government to a figure apparently supporting actions against the opposition raises intriguing questions about his true intentions and motivations. These developments come shortly after Chin’ono was criticized by researchers at @OpenSecretsZA on July 6, 2023, for allegedly operating a disinformation campaign to mislead the electorate.

After advising a military officer in Jan 2023 saying that the CCC party has to split soon after the 2023 elections, Hopewell Chin'ono tweets suggesting Nelson Chamisa has divided Zimbabweans. So far Chin'ono's rapturous repetitions of the phrase "opposition has done nothing,"… pic.twitter.com/6SwV1tHbJN — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 30, 2023

