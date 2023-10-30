Hopewell Sneaks Into Washington To Call for Chamisa’s Removal | WHO’S PAYING HIM?

Spread the love

Controversial Commentator Hopewell Chin’ono Addresses US Meeting, Calls for CCC President’s Removal

By Dorrothy Moyo | *Washington, D.C. – In a surprising turn of events, outspoken commentator Hopewell Chin’ono has discreetly arrived in Washington, D.C., to address a gathering and openly call for the removal of Nelson Chamisa from the leadership of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change). The meeting, scheduled for tonight, comes on the heels of Chin’ono’s recent declarations on his platforms, wherein he reiterated controversial statements made to a military officer in January 2023, asserting that the CCC party should split shortly after the 2023 elections due to Chamisa’s perceived incompetence.*

After advising a military officer in Jan 2023 saying that the CCC party has to split soon after the 2023 elections, Hopewell Chin'ono tweets suggesting Nelson Chamisa has divided Zimbabweans. So far Chin'ono's rapturous repetitions of the phrase "opposition has done nothing,"… pic.twitter.com/6SwV1tHbJN — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 30, 2023

*Chin’ono’s strong criticism of Chamisa and the CCC reached a peak just last Sunday when he tweeted, suggesting that the party’s leadership has divided Zimbabweans. His persistent repetition of the phrase “opposition has done nothing” both before and after his dramatic arrest in July 2020, has raised questions about the motives behind his high-profile detainment by ZANU PF.*

*Furthermore, the timing of Chin’ono’s latest actions raises questions about the sincerity of his persecution profile, as he had recently been criticized for operating a disinformation campaign by @OpenSecretsZA. Chin’ono is now seemingly backed by Tafadzwa Matinenga, who is actively organizing meetings in the United States to denounce Chamisa. Notably, Matinenga, the daughter of lawyer Eric Matinenga, has not yet commented on the reasons for her involvement in these divisive meetings on US soil.*

*The meeting details can be found on the attached poster. Hopewell Chin’ono’s transformation from a former supporter of the ZANU PF regime to a vocal critic of the CCC has left many wondering about his motivations and the future of Zimbabwean politics.*

*This development promises to be a significant moment in the ongoing political landscape of Zimbabwe, as Chin’ono’s influence and the CCC’s leadership face intense scrutiny.*

*Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.*

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...