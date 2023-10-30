Mnangagwa Boosts Varakashi

ZANU PF Cyber Team Message on the Call for the Immediate Removal of the Illegal, Punitive Sanctions Against Zimbabwe

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Uniting Against Sanctions: Reflecting on the Ramifications for Zimbabwe

Dear fellow Zimbabweans and esteemed members of our SADC community,

On this significant day of solidarity, the 25th of October, we, the ZANU PF Cyber Team, come together to shed light on the profound consequences of sanctions on our beloved nation, Zimbabwe. It is crucial that we understand the true ramifications of these measures and join hands in calling for their immediate and unconditional lifting.

Sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by external powers, have impacted various sectors of our economy, affecting the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans and hindering the progress of our nation.

We acknowledge that addressing the challenges we face is a collective effort, and it is essential to stand united against the adverse effects of these economic blockades.

Sanctions have severely impeded Zimbabwe’s economic growth, leading to reduced foreign investment, restricted access to international financial institutions, and limited trade opportunities.

The resulting decline in productivity and employment opportunities has had a direct impact on the well-being of our citizens and their ability to provide for their families.

The social fabric of our nation has been affected by the sanctions, as they have hindered the provision of essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. The lack of resources has placed an enormous burden on our people, making it difficult to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

Sanctions, by design, harm the most vulnerable members of society. The restrictions on financial transactions and trade have hindered access to vital humanitarian aid, exacerbating the challenges faced by those in need. This has had a direct impact on the health and well-being of our people, particularly in times of crises such as the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanctions have impeded the progress of Zimbabwe’s development agenda. The limited access to financial resources and technology transfer has hampered our ability to modernize industries, enhance agricultural productivity, and invest in crucial infrastructure projects. This hinders our nation’s ability to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Today, as we join hands with our SADC partners in solidarity, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of justice, fairness, and sovereignty.

We call upon the international community to recognize the adverse consequences of sanctions on Zimbabwe and to work towards their immediate and unconditional lifting.

https://zimglobalmedia.co.zw/uniting-against-sanctions-reflecting-on-the-ramifications-for-zimbabwe/2023/takaziki/

We urge the world to engage in constructive dialogue, understanding the complexities of our unique challenges, and supporting our efforts to create a prosperous and inclusive Zimbabwe. Together, we can overcome the hurdles imposed upon us and build a brighter future for generations to come.

In unity and determination,

ZANU PF CYBER TEAM

