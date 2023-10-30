Security guard accidentally shoots, kills colleague

A security guard accidentally shot and killed his colleague during a shift change at the Food Lovers Market in Greendale, Harare, Zimbabwe. The incident, believed to be a tragic accident, occurred when Privilege Chivanganye, 28, was handing over his firearm, a Taurus revolver, to Jaison Dhlamini.

Chivanganye informed Dhlamini about a problem with the gun and gave it to him along with six rounds of ammunition. As Dhlamini tried to load the gun, both men realized there was an issue and attempted to fix it. Unfortunately, Chivanganye accidentally squeezed the trigger, shooting Dhlamini in the stomach. Dhlamini was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Chivanganye has been charged with culpable homicide and appeared in court, where he was granted bail. His lawyer indicated that Chivanganye intends to plead guilty, claiming that he was unaware that Dhlamini had turned off the gun’s safety pin. The case will continue on November 17.

Culpable homicide refers to the criminal offence of causing the death of another person through negligence or recklessness. It is a form of unlawful killing that does not involve premeditation or intent to cause harm. The term “culpable” implies that the person responsible for the death can be held accountable due to their actions or omissions. In Zimbabwe, the likely sentence for someone found guilty of culpable homicide will depend on several factors. The court will consider the circumstances surrounding the offence, the degree of negligence or recklessness involved, and the harm caused to the victim.

The maximum penalty for culpable homicide in Zimbabwe is imprisonment for up to 20 years. However, the court has discretion in determining the appropriate sentence based on the specific details of the case. Factors that may influence the sentencing include the level of remorse demonstrated by the accused, their previous conduct, and their cooperation with the investigation.

Mitigating factors, such as showing genuine remorse and taking responsibility for the actions, may lead to a more lenient sentence. On the other hand, aggravating factors, such as a high degree of negligence or reckless behaviour, could result in more severe punishment.

