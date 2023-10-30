Watermelons of Seduction: Unveiling Deception in the Narrow

BY

PEPUKAI BEGEDE (THE SCRIBE)

In our contemporary world, ordinary individuals often find themselves ensnared by the snares of modern-day discrimination and deceit. Many shy away from the essential practice of critical thinking, a shield against the seducers and manipulators among us. A careful examination of the prevailing thought patterns of the general populace reveals a pervasive ignorance in how most individuals arrive at their conclusions.

Commonly, people succumb to certain beliefs or make choices driven by three primary factors:

The influence of instinctual emotions. The sway of others’ perspectives. The guidance provided by religious texts and spiritual leaders.

