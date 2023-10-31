Lawyer Caught In Robbery Case

Prominent Lawyer and Accomplices Face Robbery Allegations.

Dotito, Zimbabwe – In a stunning turn of events, renowned Bindura lawyer Elatone Bonongwe, and several alleged accomplices are facing a harrowing robbery case that has sent shockwaves through the town. This incident unfolded on October 25 this year, as the nation was attending an anti-sanctions gala in Dotito.

According to the allegations, Elatone Bonongwe (54), a prominent figure in the legal community, allegedly orchestrated a brazen robbery by hiring a gang of eight individuals to target Engineer Emson Chitsungo of Pfura Rural District Council. The gang reportedly assaulted and robbed Engineer Chitsungo of a staggering US$30,000 in cash and valuable items.

The prosecution claims that Bonongwe instructed his own uncle, Musa Gandi (42), whom he had previously represented in another robbery case, to assemble a team of robbers for this criminal operation. Alongside Bonongwe and his uncle, the accused in this case include Agness Kunaka (41) of Chiweshe, Raby Gwenya (39) of Nyazvidzi, and Gutu, and Tafadzwa Obrey Chipashe (35) of Chiweshe. It’s worth noting that four additional suspects connected to the case are still at large.

The accused individuals, including the lawyer and his uncle, appeared before Bindura magistrate Mrs. Chimangu, facing charges related to robbery, and have been remanded in custody until November 13. The prosecutor, Mr. Garudzo Ziyadhuma, informed the court that only the High Court has the authority to grant bail in robbery cases.

The court proceedings revealed that on October 5, Bonongwe allegedly devised a plan to rob Engineer Chitsungo, enlisting the services of the gang his uncle had organized. The gang, armed with an AK47 bayonet and two sharp iron bars, traveled to Mt Darwin in a Sienta Redan vehicle, where they met with Bonongwe. He then directed them to Engineer Chitsungo’s residence before leaving.

Once at the residence, the gang scaled a precast wall and confronted Engineer Chitsungo. During the ordeal, they allegedly assaulted him, burning him with a hot iron, and demanding cash and valuables. They ransacked the house, making off with clothes, electrical appliances, and a significant sum of US$1,600.

However, their criminal escapade took a dramatic turn when they were stopped at a roadblock near Mazowe while en route to Harare. The police demanded to search the vehicle, prompting the gang to flee. In response, the police fired four shots, leading to the apprehension of the four suspects who have appeared in court. Regrettably, the other four members of the gang managed to evade capture.

A subsequent search by the police resulted in the recovery of some of the stolen property and the weapons used during the robbery. Moreover, during interviews, the fourth accused implicated Bonongwe and provided evidence, including WhatsApp chats and text messages, illustrating Bonongwe’s involvement in planning the robbery with his uncle Gandi.

In total, stolen property worth a staggering US$30,049 was reported, with US$21,000 worth of property recovered by law enforcement. This alarming incident has left the nation in disbelief and serves as a stark reminder of the need for justice and accountability.

