Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Grade 7 Pupil

In a disturbing incident, a 50-year-old man from Seke has been apprehended on charges of allegedly raping a 14-year-old Grade 7 student. The incident occurred while the young girl was bathing in an outdoor bathroom.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Tsaurai Kamundaranga, is reported to have gained access to the bathroom where the 14-year-old girl was bathing. He proceeded to sexually assault her, subjecting her to a traumatic experience.

Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, the deputy police spokesperson for the Harare province, confirmed the arrest, stating, “Police have arrested a man from Seke for the alleged rape of a minor.”

During the ordeal, the victim reportedly cried out for help, but regrettably, no one came to her rescue, as her parents were not at home at the time. After the assault, the accused allegedly pressured the young girl to keep the matter a secret. Despite this, the courageous victim confided in her father, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

This deeply distressing incident highlights the critical need for community awareness and vigilance. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to ensure justice is served for the victim.- ZIANA

