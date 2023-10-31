Recalled CCC MPs “Pin Hope on” High Court

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Recalled opposition members of parliament will be at the High Court on 2 November 2023 where they are seeking to nullify their recall by self imposed party member Sengezo Tshabangu.

Said Promise Mkwananzi who is the Citizens Coalition for Chnage spokesperon:

“On the 2nd of November 2023, our Members of Parliament who were illegally recalled by an imposter will have their case heard at the High Court in Harare.

This is not a partisan case but rather a national issue that has compromised and created a significant constitutional crisis in our country.

Citizens’ rights to choose their preferred representatives, particularly in Matabeleland, are under threat by the regime in Harare.

Let us all come in defense of our constitution. #DefendConstitution #DefendDemocracy #CitizensVsUnconstitutionalism #CitizensVsDictatorship.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...