SADC Ignores Zimbabwe Crisis

By-The SADC virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit held on Tuesday, 31 October, adjourned after preliminary discussions on the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The SADC leaders decided to resume the discussions in Luanda, Angola on Saturday, 04 November 2023.

A statement issued by the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana, reads:

The virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government which started today the 31st October 2023, will reconvene in person in Luanda, Republic of Angola on 04th November 2023.

The Summit will finalise discussions on the consolidation of peace, security, and governance in the SADC region.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of function of the Community.

SADC endorsed Zimbabwe’s general elections held on 23 and 24 August this year.

The SADC Chairman and President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço commended Zimbabwe and Eswatini for conducting elections in an “orderly manner”, saying it is a major victory for democracy.

