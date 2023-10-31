Sikhala Celebrates Birthday In Prison

By A Correspondent

Jailed CCC official Hon Job Sikhala has turned 51.

Unfortunately the regime has detained him for 500 days.

Wiwa was arrested for denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement CCC called for the immediate and unconditional release of Hon Sikhala…

Today is Job Sikhala’s 51st birthday. He has spent both his 50th and 51st birthdays in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Job Sikhala is a political prisoner who is being targeted and persecuted solely for his political beliefs.

We must continue to advocate for his release.

