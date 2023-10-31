Top Award For Jude Bellingham

Lionel Messi has won the 2023 Ballon d’Or at an event held at Theatre du Chatelet Paris, France.

The World Cup winner picked his eighth honour to become the first player playing outside of the European top flight to take it home.

Messi is currently in the books of American MLS side Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, having made the transfer from PSG during this last transfer window.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, who also won the World Cup, won the fifth edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin while Real Madrid’s Bellingham was named the best young player and awarded the Kopa Trophy.

Here is the full list of winners:

2023 Kopa Trophy

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

Socrates Award (Given to acknowledge humanitarian work by a footballer.)

Vinicius Jr

Gerd Muller trophy (For scoring the most goals)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Yachin Trophy (For Best Goalkeeper)

Emi Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)

Men’s Club of the Year Award

Manchester City (England)

Women’s Club of the Year award

Barcelona Femeni (Spain)

Ballon d’Or Feminin

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)

Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami and Argentina)

