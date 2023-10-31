Tshabangu Too Small For Nero- Zivhu

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu, has sensationally claimed Sengezo Tshabangu is a mere political tool being used to disturb CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu on Tuesday accused Hopewell Chin’ono of hiring Tshabangu to soil President Chamisa’s image.

The controversial politician further claimed that a Harare businessman is funding secret plans to bring down President Chamisa.

“Uncovered: Shocking revelations of a conspiracy! Tshabangu was hired by Hopewell and the group, but under sponsorship from a Harare businessman.

The businessman went so far as to buy Hopewell a house in South Africa and Tshabangu in Banside, Bulawayo,” Zivhu wrote on X.

He added:

” Chamisa is now more popular than Mugabe and Tsvangirayi, watenderedza madhara ne mambuya misoro, vechidiki havagoni naye mukomana, kwete Hopewell wema cancer machines, he talks about corruption, yet he is receiving money to destroy Chamisa, but he is too small for Nero.

News reaching Chivi just now, SADC is cooking something new that might surprise many people. It looks like they want to show the world. They’re not small boys, who can be bullied by anyone. “

