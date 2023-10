Watch: Chivayo Spoils Mnangagwa Bootlicker With Cash

Spread the love

Wicknell Chivayo spoils Mnangagwa bootlicker with cash.

The man who sang Mnangagwa Huchi has been handsomely rewarded by the controversial businessman for praising the Zanu PF leader.

See link below…

https://fb.watch/o0ip4z9FE9/?mibextid=9R9pXO

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...