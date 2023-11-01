Gvt to introduce dual prevention pill for HIV, pregnancy

By A Correspondent- Government will soon be introducing the dual prevention pill (for HIV and pregnancy), which will add to the list of other biomedical HIV prevention tools that seek to reduce the pill burden in women’s contraceptives.

Speaking during the Biomedical HIV Prevention Forum in Harare recently, Dr Pamela Mukwekwerere from University of Zimbabwe’s Clinical Trials Research Centre said:

“The dual prevention pill adds to the list of other biomedical HIV prevention tools Zimbabwe has adopted over the past few years, which is yet to commence.

“The package addresses the adherence issue as well as the pill burden women face, and has an alternative between contraceptives, PrEP or PEP and other medications.”

National Aids Council chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said Zimbabwe needs to take a very active role to both prevent new HIV infections in children and keep mothers alive.

“In order to prevent new HIV infections in children, we need to take a very active role on the biomedical HIV prevention tools Zimbabwe has adopted over the past few years.”

-Sunday Mail

