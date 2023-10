Man Brutally Kills Lover’s Child

A Police source has told The Midweek Watch that a man in Chivi killed a 2 year old child of his girlfriend after he visited her and did not find the lover at home.

He reportedly gave the child a drink mixed with poison and he drank the remainder, they both died on Friday.

Source: Mid-Week Watch

