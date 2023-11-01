Man Rapes, Brutally Kills Girl(6)

A 26-year-old Magunje man has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found in a bushy area.

It is alleged that Shingai Makura kidnapped the six-year-old girl before taking her to a bushy area where he raped her.

Gruesome details of how Makura allegedly raped and murdered the girl were revealed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on their X page.

Allegations are that after raping the young girl, the accused went on to kill her using a stone to conceal evidence.

The girl’s naked body was later found hidden between two huge rocks in a bushy area, with investigations leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, a security guard who shot and killed a colleague during a change of guard at a supermarket in Harare has appeared in court facing charges of culpable homicide.

Preliminary investigations indicate the accused accidentally fired the gun.

Privilege Chivanganye, aged 28, appeared in court this Monday and was released on US$80 bail. He was remanded to the 17th of next month.

It is alleged that during a change of guard, the accused advised his colleague that there was a problem with the firearm before the two unsuccessfully tried to fix it.

In the process, the accused is alleged to have squeezed the trigger and shot his colleague once in the stomach.

The colleague was rushed to hospital where he later died.

