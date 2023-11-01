Nelson Chamisa’s Strategic Ambiguity A Thorn In Zanu PF Flesh

By A Correspondent

Nelson Chamisa’s strategic ambiguity is evidently shaking Zanu PF.

The ruling party spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, frothing at the mouth, feebly attempted to belittle Chamisa and the citizens project on Monday.

However, the young CCC leader has refused to be browbeaten by Zanu PF apparatchicks.

He wrote on X:

CHANGE BEGINS WITHIN..There can never be TRUE CHANGE without changed people and changing people. Only changed people can truly change things. Blessed Tuesday!

THE DOCTRINE OF STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY…

Even Sun Tzu understood this doctrine in afore times!!

Have a blessed day.

