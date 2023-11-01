Rushwaya Convicted Proving Hopewell’s Actually Closer To Mnangagwa Than Her

Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya Convicted on Smuggling Charges.

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya has been convicted on charges of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold through the VIP route at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Contrary to claims made by anti-Chamisa activist Hopewell Chin’ono, who accused Rushwaya of having unlimited power, the court’s decision has delivered a significant blow.

Chin’ono, who has made a name for himself by accusing political figures, particularly Nelson Chamisa, of corruption, had long alleged that Rushwaya possessed immense influence and even suggested that she orchestrated his arrest for leaking details of her arrest. However, it was various journalists, including Elias Mambo, who revealed these details.

The trial of Henrietta Rushwaya began at the High Court last month. She was charged alongside two Central Intelligence Organisation operatives, Stephen Tserai and Raphios Mufandauya. Tserai and Mufandauya have been acquitted due to a lack of evidence, marking a dramatic turn of events.

Rushwaya’s conviction stems from an incident three years ago when she was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on October 26, 2020, attempting to board a flight to Dubai with 6kg of gold valued at approximately US$333,000 in her possession.

During her defense, Rushwaya claimed that she mistakenly picked up the wrong bag, which contained the gold, instead of her own. The prosecution, however, argued that she failed to provide a valid export permit and presented a fake invoice and packing list from a company called Ali Japan 786 (Pvt) Limited.

Henrietta Rushwaya has been remanded in custody, and her sentencing is scheduled for November 10, 2023. This verdict not only has significant legal implications but also raises questions about the power dynamics and allegations surrounding influential figures in Zimbabwe.

