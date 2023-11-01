Truck driver nabbed over drugs

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police in Matabeleland South recently arrested a truck driver at the Beitbridge Border Post over unlawful possession of more than 14 000ml of pharmaceutical drugs.

Edison Kazingizi (29) was reportedly attempting to smuggle the drugs into Zimbabwe when he was intercepted by the police.

According to the police, the contraband was hidden in the truck which was carrying drums containing oil from South Africa.

“On October 26, police in Beitbridge arrested Kazingizi at Beitbridge Border Post in connection with unlawful possession of 48x100ml of Benylin Codeine, 50x100ml Adyco Salterpyn and 50x100ml Bron Cleer Cough Syrup,” the police statement read.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo, acting on a tip-off, arrested Ammon Mataruse (27), Tinashe Matore (19) and Tatenda Mahachi (30) in connection with possession of illegal drugs.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) raised concern over drug trafficking in Zimbabwe.

“Drug syndicates use Zimbabwe as a transit country, especially for cocaine and cannabis bound for the rest of the world,” Interpol said on its website.

Interpol is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control and is the world’s largest international police organisation.

Africa Organised Crime Index, in its 2021 report also said Zimbabwe had become a significant inland transit country for heroin, trafficked from Tanzania and Mozambique to western and southern African markets.

-NewsDay

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...