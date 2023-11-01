Tshabangu’s Zanu PF Handlers Come Out In Open

By James Gwati- Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, has publicly commended Sengeso Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed Interim Secretary-General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), for what they refer to as his successful dismantling of the opposition, suggesting that they could be sponsoring the rebel CCC cadre to destroy the movement.

Patrick Chinamasa, a senior Zanu PF official and the party’s treasurer general, lauded Tshabangu’s actions, hailing him as “a real man” for his bold move against the CCC’s former leader, Nelson Chamisa.

In a recent statement posted on X, Chinamasa praised Tshabangu for his decision to recall 30 CCC public office bearers without Chamisa’s approval, primarily targeting CCC MPs and councillors in the Bulawayo and Matabeleland regions. The move, Chinamasa claims, has effectively shifted control of the party away from Chamisa and into the hands of Tshabangu.

Chinamasa suggested that Tshabangu is working in collaboration with senior CCC officials, including former MDC Alliance vice presidents Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube, as well as Charlton Hwende, the former MDC Alliance secretary general. However, he cautioned that Tshabangu might be serving as a mere pawn in the larger political game, manipulated by other influential figures within the party.

Despite the lack of an official response from the aforementioned CCC officials, Chinamasa implied that Tshabangu’s rise to power within the CCC might be part of a broader scheme orchestrated by a group of key political figures, referencing them metaphorically as “monkeys” maneuvering to consolidate their influence and control within the party.

As this power struggle unfolds, Chinamasa has hinted at the potential involvement of other CCC members, such as Chibaya and Zvizwai, in what he describes as a calculated attempt to secure positions of authority within the CCC leadership.

