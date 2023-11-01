What On Earth Is Muchinguri Doing In China?

Minister of Defence Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum in China

The Minister of Defence of Zimbabwe, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has made her way to China to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. This international event, co-organized by the China Association of Military Sciences and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, has brought together high-level defense, military, and foreign affairs leaders from across the globe.

This development raises eyebrows due to Muchinguri-Kashiri’s previous comments in 2021, where she accused China of conducting lab experiments that led to the creation of COVID-19. At that time, she stated, “They are the ones who started their experiments and they can’t control this now… it’s costing us. Those we call our all-weather friends, look at what they have done to us now.”

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, running under the theme of “Common security and lasting peace,” aims to uphold ideas of equality, openness, inclusiveness, and mutual learning. It is committed to pooling wisdom, expanding consensus, and enhancing mutual trust among countries. This event plays a pivotal role in guiding security dialogues, promoting international exchanges, and deepening mutual trust and cooperation.

Participants at the forum include defense and military leaders, heads of international organizations, think tanks, academics, as well as experts and scholars from over 100 countries. The key topics of discussion involve the responsibilities of major countries and global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, and the future of security architecture in the region.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who will address the forum on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, expressed her gratitude for the recognition and opportunity to speak at this prestigious international gathering. She mentioned that China has been a long-standing international partner for Zimbabwe, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and interaction to strengthen communication, build trust, and dispel misunderstandings.

This development suggests a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s foreign policy and international engagement, reflecting the nation’s commitment to building lasting peace and development through global cooperation. Muchinguri-Kashiri’s presence at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a notable departure from her previous rhetoric and signals a potential mending of relations between Zimbabwe and China.

