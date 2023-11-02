Lawyer Caught In Robbery Plot

A well-known Mt Darwin lawyer, Elatone Bonongwe has turned villain after appearing in court facing charges of robbery.

This comes after he allegedly orchestrated a plan to rob Pfura Rural District Council engineer, Emson Chitsungo.

According to the State, Bonongwe planned the robbery sometime in October and contacted Tinotenda Bhunu to assemble a gang for the raid.

Bhunu, who is an uncle to the lawyer and his client in a separate robbery case, allegedly contacted Musa Gandi, Agness Kunaka, Raby Gwenya, Tafadzwa Chipashu and four others who are still at large.

Armed with two iron bars and a bayonet knife of an AK47 rifle, the eight forced entry into Chitsungo’s home where there were six other occupants.

They allegedly attacked the complainant with iron bars and burnt him with a hot iron, demanding cash before ransacking the house and stealing electrical appliances, clothing and US$1 600.

The suspects drove off towards Harare but were apprehended in Mazowe at a police-mounted roadblock.

Four suspects were arrested while the other four fled the scene.

The suspects were remanded in custody to the 13th of November and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, drama ensued outside the courthouse when an unidentified heavily built man tried to bar journalists from taking pictures of the lawyer and his accomplice.

The violent man attacked a freelance journalist who was on duty.

