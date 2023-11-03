Chamisa Clears Congress Rumour

Spread the love

By-The opposition Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) has dismissed speculative reports that it is planning to hold an elective congress soon to weed out party bigwigs considered as a threat to Nelson Chamisa’s leadership.

Interim national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, told NewsDay yesterday that the party was busy with parliamentary business and will not be pushed into holding a congress.

“I am not even aware of the congress. I saw it on social media platforms and I have been asked about the issue several times but there is nothing like that at the moment, we are busy in Parliament now,” he said.

“We are not fighting anyone. People just say what they want to say but it’s wrong. On the issue of recalls of our party members, we have approached the courts and I don’t want to comment at the moment and we will see how it goes.”

Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo recently torched a social media storm after claiming that Chamisa was organising a “crash congress”.

“The party is already looking for funds to finance the congress and the party wants to make sure that the congress will go ahead,” Moyo posted on his X handle.

Chamisa is being accused of plotting to purge senior party members including former Finance minister Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube for allegedly disapproving of his leadership style.

Chamisa has been accused of singlehandedly running the party after “refusing” to hold an elective congress since the formation of the movement in January last year. Newsday

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...