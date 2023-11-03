Dog Used On Employee

Farmer Accused of Assaulting Employee and Unleashing Dog.

Sean Minter, a commercial farmer from Hunyani Estates, has been accused of physically assaulting his employee, Isaac Mareko (36), and unleashing a vicious dog on him. This alleged incident has led to legal charges against Minter, including one count of assault and another count of releasing a dangerous dog, both of which are in violation of Section 46(2) (r) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Minter appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mrs. Patience Chirimo, and pleaded not guilty to both charges. The case is being prosecuted by Mr. Takunda Muzenda.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 20 during a dispute related to work matters between Minter and Mareko. As tensions escalated, Minter allegedly resorted to violence.

Mr. Muzenda stated, “On April 20, the accused person proceeded to the farm compound to resolve a work-related dispute between him and Mareko. Upon arrival, Minter had a misunderstanding over a radio with Mareko. Minter held Mareko by the collar tightly. He also grabbed him by the neck using his arm and stepped on his right leg toe.”

Additionally, Minter is accused of setting his dog on Mareko, resulting in a bite on the victim’s right thigh. Mareko sustained injuries in the form of dog bites on his thigh, and he underwent a medical examination, with a medical report that can be produced in court as evidence.

The case has been adjourned to November 8 for judgment. The allegations of physical assault and the unleashed dog have raised serious concerns, and the court will now determine the outcome of this distressing incident.- state media

