Fake Post Mortem Doc Arrested

Spread the love

– Mutare Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Issuing False Post-Mortem Report.

In a shocking turn of events in a country marred by a history of alleged cover-ups, a prominent medical practitioner, Dr. Isdore Kasongo Mwamba, has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a false post-mortem report. The report was purportedly issued to protect murder suspects in the case of Collins Muchadya, a 23-year-old victim of a recent murder in Hobhouse 3.

Dr. Kasongo, aged 56, appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr. Tendai Mahwe. He faces charges of defeating the course of justice and abuse of duty as a public officer under Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9: 23. He was released on US$500 bail with conditions that include reporting to CID Mutare every Friday and refraining from interfering with witnesses.

The allegations against Dr. Kasongo stem from the murder case of Collins Muchadya, who was reportedly fatally assaulted by bouncers Tawanda Gwata and Lee Dzitsi. It is believed that the doctor and the murder suspects conspired to manipulate the post-mortem report. Initially, the report indicated that the cause of death was ‘indeterminate,’ and it mentioned that the deceased had bruises on his body but was otherwise intact.

However, suspicions of foul play arose, leading to a request for a second post-mortem examination conducted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare. The second report, completed by Dr. Robert Guillier, concluded that Muchadya’s death was due to traumatic shock and polytraumatism due to excessive blows.

The post-mortem report and the application for post-mortem forms, with Dr. Kasongo’s alleged forged statement, were recovered as evidence. As a result, Dr. Kasongo now faces charges related to these discrepancies in the post-mortem reports.

The murder suspects, Gwata and Dzitsi, are currently at large, while an accomplice in the case, Jealous Mukorera, who is allegedly Muchadya’s uncle, has been remanded in custody.

This case has caused a stir in the local community, with residents demanding justice and expressing their outrage over the brutal murder of Collins Muchadya. The circumstances surrounding the case have raised questions about the integrity of the medical profession and the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

The arrest of Dr. Kasongo in connection with this case is a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the trust and integrity of post-mortem examinations and the justice system in the country. The case is set to continue with further investigations and legal proceedings to determine the facts and deliver justice in the matter. – state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...