Ivy Kombo, hubby nabbed for fraud and perjury

Gospel artist Ivy Kombo and her husband, Pastor Admire Kasi, have been apprehended for the fraudulent acquisition of counterfeit certificates enabling them to practice law in Zimbabwe, despite having acquired Bachelor of Laws degrees in England.

The couple is scheduled to appear in the Magistrates’ court later today to address allegations of fraud and perjury.

Their apprehension was carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigative team.

Earlier this year, the couple was among the 12 lawyers who gained admission to the High Court, utilizing certificates that had been deceptively obtained with the assistance of a suspended official from the Council for Legal Education.

Upon successfully earning a law degree and fulfilling the requisite period of supervised legal work, all lawyers are typically sworn in as officers of the High Court. This status allows them to practice law independently, without supervision, and involves taking a dual oath affirming their loyalty to Zimbabwe and their commitment to their office.

