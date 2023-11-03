Notorious Robber Caged

A 21-year-old man from Domboshava has been sentenced to a cumulative 71 years in prison for rape and armed robbery.

Goodwill Mhandu proved to be an enemy to mankind just like his surname suggests, after his unkind actions toward women he raped and robbed in his neighborhood in Domboshava.

The 21-year-old will, however, pay for his inhumane actions as he will serve over 30 years behind bars.

Mhandu was initially sentenced to a cumulative 71-year jail term before some years were suspended.

He was slapped with a 15-year jail term each for three rape cases.

The years will run concurrently.

He was also given a cumulative 26 years for armed robbery and will serve an effective 19-year jail term, bringing his total jail term to 34 years.

Goodwill Mhandu committed the crimes over a two-year period in his neighbourhood of Domboshava.

Prosecutor Miss Ethel Mahachi proved that the 21-year-old’s crimes were premeditated and well-calculated as he targeted women selling in tuck shops whom he raped before robbing them of groceries.

His tricks started sometime in 2021 when he pounced on an unsuspecting victim who was sleeping in a tuckshop and raped her three times.

He also went on to rape another woman in Domboshava after waylaying her while armed with an iron bar and a knife.

Mhandu ran out of luck after he was arrested in Domboshava early this year after police acted on a tip-off.

