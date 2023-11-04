Acid test for ZRP as abducted CCC MP reports kidnapping, torture case

By A Correspondent- Kidnapped and tortured CCC legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore has formally reported his ordeal at the hands of suspected state agents.

Ngadziore captured his abductors live on camera where one of them was wielding an AK47 riffle. The man was positively identified by netizens as a state agent based at Harare central police station.

Said Denford Ngadziore in a tweet:

In our ongoing pursuit of justice, last night at Mabelreign Police , together with ZLHR Lawyers we formally reported the *Kidnapping* and *Torture* case of @CCCZimbabwe *MP Takudzwa Ngadziore* RRB 5679176 @nelsonchamisa

