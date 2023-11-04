Armed robbers raid Pomona home

Spread the love

Six armed robbers raided a house in Pomona before stealing US$10 000 cash and a Toyota Landcruiser after attacking the owner, her son and a security guard.

The six were armed with pistols, an iron bar and a bolt cutter when they raided the house.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in investigating another case of robbery which occurred at a house along Kikaldy Road in Pomona.

“Six robbers who were armed with pistols, an iron bar and a bolt cutter attacked a security guard who was on duty at the house as well as the complainant and her son before stealing US$10 000 cash, a laptop, a cellphone and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, registration number ADP 0448,” he said.

Police in Harare are also investigating a case of murder which occurred on Thursday at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and 6th Avenue at around 3 am.

Three suspects who were travelling in a Mazda Duet vehicle, registration number ACY 4313, allegedly stabbed the victim Panashe Nyamurowa (26) on the left ear with an unknown sharp object.

The victim bled profusely to death.

Police said the victim had confronted the suspects for allegedly stealing US$90 from a commercial sex worker.

Meanwhile, Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder in which Shame Fireyi died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital after being stabbed in the back with unknown sharp objects by three assailants.

The motive behind the murder is unknown. The Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...