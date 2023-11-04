Battle Of Cities On…

The Battle of the Cities between Highlanders and Caps United will headline the Castle Lager Premiership matchday 30.

The second installment of the tie will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on 5 November.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The Green Machine will play the game after featuring in the Harare Derby against Dynamos a week before.

The meeting, scheduled for this Sunday, is a Chibuku Super Cup semifinal.

Meanwhile, other top picks in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 30 include the match between Dynamos vs Black, Hwange vs Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum.

