Chief Makumbe dies

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Chiefs’ Council Manicaland provincial chairman, Chief Makumbe has died.

Chief Makumbe of Buhera died in Harare yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Abiot Maronge confirmed Chief Makumbe’s death.

“Yes, I can confirm Chief Makumbe’s untimely death. He was not feeling well, but his condition deteriorated this week. He passed on in Harare yesterday. Burial arrangements will be announced later as we are still consulting his family over the issue.

“His death is a big blow to Manicaland as he was a development champion and also spoke strongly against early child marriages,” said Mr Maronge.

