“End terrorism”- President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Opposition CCC president, Nelson Chamisa has called on the state to take action and end terrorism against its own citizens.

Said Chamisa in a tweet:

END THIS TERRORISM..The terrorism against citizens and this latest brazen attack on a Member of Parliament, Hon @ngadziore by those identified terrorists is barbaric and unacceptable. Zimbabwe’s politics needs urgent fixing.

The perpetrators of these crimes against humanity and rights abuses must be prosecuted. This impunity must end. We must build a Zimbabwe #ForEveryone

