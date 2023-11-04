Man stabbed over tribal differences

Spread the love

A man from Matebeleland has been sent to jail for stabbing a Shona-speaking man in Plumtree.

Daniso Dube (22) was sentenced to two years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware conditionally suspended one year.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on October 13 Dube followed the complainant Great joy Sibanda at Kweneng village where he was fetching water.

Upon arrival, Dube grabbed Sibanda by the collar accusing him of daring since he is a Shona speaking person.

He started to assault him all over the body before pulling an okapi knife and stabbed Sibanda on the left leg.

He bled profusely and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Dube.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...