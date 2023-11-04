Mnangagwa Faces Scrutiny at SADC Extraordinary Summit for Being Worse Than DRC

By Farai D Hove | In a turn of events, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa finds himself at the center of intense scrutiny as he lands in Luanda, Angola, to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit. The summit’s focus is on addressing the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where violent rebels have displaced over 260,000 people. Still, it also includes discussions about the alarming security situation in Zimbabwe.

The shocking revelations center on President Mnangagwa’s alleged deployment of soldiers to manipulate election results since 2018, a practice that he has even publicly announced on Zimbabwean state television, ZTV. These military deployments to influence elections have led to a dire economic collapse in Zimbabwe, with losses amounting to a staggering USD 16 billion, according to figures from the Finance Ministry. This disturbing strategy was openly acknowledged by ZANU PF Spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa, who outlined the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ role in changing election outcomes.

The 2023 election witnessed further military deployments and the commission of grave crimes against humanity, raising serious concerns about Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Unlike the situation in the DRC, where rebels are responsible for the violence, Zimbabwe’s turmoil appears to be directly attributed to the actions of its President.

With Zimbabwe’s predicament seemingly worse than the violence in the DRC, it becomes inevitable for SADC to address this pressing issue during the summit. The meeting is set to commence in the afternoon, and the international community eagerly awaits the outcome.

However, Mnangagwa’s state media vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that Zimbabwe is not on the summit’s agenda. The state media alleges that reports of Zimbabwe’s inclusion are mere misinformation spread by certain officials associated with the CCC (Citizens’ Coalition for Change) on social media. According to the state media, an extraordinary summit should focus solely on one issue, which, in this case, pertains to the security situation in the DRC.

Furthermore, there are claims that any attempt to include Zimbabwe on the agenda would be deemed mischief and could be instigated by a Zimbabwean working within the SADC Secretariat, who is believed to have close ties to CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and is allegedly paid by the European Union. These allegations are met with skepticism, as it remains unverified whether this individual is indeed funded by the EU.

Senior government officials emphasize that the said individual was not seconded to SADC by Zimbabwe but followed the standard application process. They assert that this individual acts on behalf of various parties from SADC, the EU, and the United States, all of whom seek to maintain constant pressure on Zimbabwe.

The SADC Extraordinary Summit is a continuation of previous virtual meetings and is expected to culminate in a meeting of Heads of State, where President Mnangagwa will likely face probing questions regarding Zimbabwe’s security situation. The summit’s proceedings come after several meetings involving Chiefs of Defense, senior government officials, and ministers from SADC member states. These developments underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the crises unfolding in the region.

