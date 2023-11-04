Mthuli Quits Contesting

ZANU PF Continues Primaries for Bi-Elections as Twilight Mthuli Ncube Remains Absent.

*Harare, Zimbabwe – November 4, 2023* – The ruling party, ZANU PF, has pressed forward with its primary elections for the upcoming bi-elections, even as notable figure Twilight Mthuli Ncube was excluded from the candidate lineup. The party’s National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, announced on Thursday that these crucial primary elections will take place today, November 4, across various constituencies in Zimbabwe.

Mthuli has quit comtesting as he has already been handed a non constituency post.

The bi-elections have been necessitated by vacancies in several constituencies, including Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, and Nketa.

Bimha confirmed that the primary elections would be held at Ward Centers, serving as designated polling stations for the process. The following constituencies have attracted the attention of aspiring ZANU PF candidates:

– **Cowdray Park Constituency**: The candidates vying for this constituency’s mandate include Eddington Mpofu, Tholakele Ndlovu, Japhet Phuti, Arthur Mujeyi, and Tripod Muyengwa. The primary elections in this area are anticipated to be closely watched, given the diversity of candidates.

– **Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency**: Aspiring contenders for this constituency are Admire Masikati, Dzingai Kamamba, Nehemiah Tsoliwa, and Violet Mhute. This hotly contested race is expected to draw substantial attention from voters and political observers alike.

– **Lobengula-Magwegwe Constituency**: In this constituency, the candidates in the running include Godwin Mugumba, Butholezwe Ndlovu, Enock Madzimure, and Menziwa Dube. The primary elections will determine who represents ZANU PF in this crucial area.

– **Lupane East Constituency**: This constituency sees candidates Thubelihle Nkomazana, Phathisiswe Masanu-Dube, Mbongeni Dube, and Dumaza Moyo competing for the party’s nomination. The outcome of these primary elections will shape the political landscape in Lupane East.

However, Bimha clarified that there would be no primary elections in Bulawayo South and Nketa constituencies in Bulawayo Province, suggesting that the party had reached consensus or that uncontested candidates had emerged in those areas.

Notably absent from this roster is Twilight Mthuli Ncube, the former Finance Minister and prominent ZANU PF member, who has played a significant role in the country’s economic policies in recent years. His exclusion from the primary elections raises questions and speculations about his political trajectory and future involvement with the ruling party.

As the ZANU PF primary elections unfold across these key constituencies, the outcomes will shape the landscape for the upcoming bi-elections. The absence of prominent figures like Twilight Mthuli Ncube adds intrigue to the political landscape and underscores the importance of these elections in determining Zimbabwe’s future political direction.- state media

