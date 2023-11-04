Ngezi Platinum Gun For Maximum Points

THE log leaders, Ngezi Platinum Stars will be gunning for nothing except three points to keep their title charge on track when they travel to the Colliery for a date with Hwange this Sunday.

In a season where they had a slow start, nobody imagined the Mhondoro-based outfit would turn out to be strong title contenders at this stage.

Bossing the standings with a seven-point lead over second-placed Manica Diamonds, Ngezi now needs eight points in the last five games to claim their maiden title.

Walking with a spring in their step after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Black Rhinos to reach the Chibuku Super Cup final in Gweru last Saturday, the Madamburo camp is oozing with confidence.

“As a team, we have been enjoying our moments of the game which is more important for the team, if you have good moments you need to enjoy and clap for the results. It’s not going to be easy where we are now, it will be tough so we need to focus and be relaxed have a lot of determination and be organised. By now, I think the players now understand what is in their hands to push for the last hurdle because when you play a competitive league like ours, you need to push yourself an extra mile week in and week out until the end of the season,” said Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

A win for Takesure Chiragwi’s troops will send a clear message that they are determined to bring the coveted league title to Mhondoro.

