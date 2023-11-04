Police record another Harare CBD murder

Spread the love

In a tragic development, the body of a young man was found dead in Harare CBD today in the morning. The now-deceased man was brutally murdered last night.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, died on the spot after he was reportedly attacked with a bottle on his neck. The incident occurred at the corner of 6th Street and Samora Machel.

At the time of reporting, details pertaining to the murder case are still sketchy, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police has yet to shed more light on the circumstances.

The untimely demise of the young man has ignited a storm of reactions on social media. While some expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, others couldn’t help but critique the condition of the police vehicle dispatched to collect the deceased’s body, along with the rusty, antiquated coffin in which he was put in.

This tragic incident has not only raised questions about the safety of the community but also the condition of law enforcement vehicles and equipment in the country.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...