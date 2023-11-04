President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Escalating Terror

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Zanu PF regime to end terrorism.

In a statement on Friday, President Chamisa castigated the Zanu PF Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for unleashing terror on hapless citizens.

Below is President Chamisa’s statement..

END THIS TERRORISM…

The terrorism against citizens and this latest brazen attack on a Member of Parliament, Hon @ngadziore by those identified terrorists is barbaric and unacceptable. Zimbabwe’s politics needs urgent fixing.

The perpetrators of these crimes against humanity and rights abuses must be prosecuted.

This impunity must end. We must build a Zimbabwe #ForEveryone

