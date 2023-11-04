Shock As Chiredzi Man Dies After Falling From A Tower Light

CHIREDZI- ln a shocking incident that has left the Chiredzi community speechless, John Demba (30) fell and died from his tool of trade, a tower light where he had climbed entertaining residents of the white gold producing town..

Masvingo Province Deputy Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Lorraine Chanakira Ndlovu confirmed the sad incident to The Midweek Watch.

The incident happened on 30 October 2023 at around 2 pm at Majaradha residential area, Ward 1 in Chiredzi Town.

Demba climbed a tower light where he performed a few fascinating stunts thus entertaining the people that had gathered around to watch him. Some of the people who had gathered tried to warn him, but he did not heed their advice.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and tried to make him climb down but to no avail. They could not do anything other than to watch like anyone else.

Ass Insp Ndlovu said that after some time, Demba decided to climb down but he lost balance and fell while holding on to the thin wire of the tower light.

He was critically injured and died upon admission at the Chiredzi General Hospital where it was discovered that Demba had a history of mental illness.

