Zivhu Exposes Tshabangu

Tinashe Sambiri

Controversial politician Killer Zivhu has sensationally revealed there is plot to destroy President Chamisa’s CCC through splashing cash.

According to Zivhu, there are some individuals who have been given 150 USD cash to hold a fake CCC congress.

See Zivhu’s statement on X…

“Tokupai makuhwa musati mavata here, pane vapiwa 150000.00 USD kuti vatende kuita congress before Chamisa.”

Zivhu later toned down his presentation by bootlicking Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“ZANU-PF will continue to govern Zimbabwe for an extended period, but it is crucial to have opposition parties for the purpose of checks and balances.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa currently leads Zimbabwe, and it is expected that another ZANU-PF member will succeed him…

Guys ndogara ndichikuudzai kuti ndine information, nhasi vamwe havavati hanzi makuhwa, api futi ini ndatsemura chokwadi chiri kuitika, haisi Zanu pf iri kutuma Tshabangu, manzwa bhata, mangwana ndotsemura futi chokwadi, muchingoti makuhwa. “

