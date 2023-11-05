72yr old grandpa fondles 8yr old granddaughter’s privates

By A Correspondent- A 72 year old man removed his 8-year-old granddaughter clothes and fondled her private parts on many occasions, a Bulawayo court has heard.

For the alleged offence, Joseph Manyota was charged with indecent assault.

Manyota was granted US$100 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate on Friday.

It is the State case that Manyota, on countless occasions, sexually violated the minor who lives under his care during the period extending from June to October 28, 2023.

The court heard that within that period, on countless occasions and dates the minor could not recall, Manyota would approach her in the living room when she came from school and remove her clothes, touch her private parts and buttocks.

During the incidents, the court heard, Manyota would tell the girl in Shona, “ndokuti ukurumidze kukura”, implying that fondling her privates will help boost her growth.

The matter came into light on October 28 when the granddaughter defied his grandfather’s threats not to tell anyone about her experience by confiding in her grandmother.

The minor narrated how her predatory grandfather would take advantage of her while the grandmother was in the garden on a regular basis when she came back from school.

Magistrate Nomalanga Maphosa remanded Manyota out of custody to November 9, 2023.

As part of his bail conditions, Manyota was ordered not to continue residing within the same house with the girl and to report at Mzilikazi Police Station once every fortnight. Zimlive

