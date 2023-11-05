Arrest warrant for CCC member

By A Correspondent- A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Matabeleland South senior member has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to attend court last week.

Solani Moyo, the CCC interim provincial chairperson, is facing charges of disorderly conduct after he allegedly snatched Zanu PF cell registers on election day and drove away.

Moyo was expected to appear in court last Thursday, but did not turn up forcing Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware to issue the warrant of arrest.

According to court papers, on August 23, Moyo saw six Zanu PF officials seated near Mazalingwe Secondary School and approached them.

He allegedly asked them what they were doing near a polling station and they ignored him.

Moyo, who was in the company of other CCC activists, allegedly seized the Zanu PF cell registers and drove off. Southern Eye

