By A Correspondent- Former deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara on Friday urged Zimbabwean students to apply for scholarships at established universities across the world to mingle with the best around the globe.

Mutambara made the remarks in an interview with Standard People in Harare where he was honouring two Zimbabwean students Brendon Mahere and Nyasha Mukonoweshuro who were awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships to study at Oxford University.

There are slightly over 100 scholars, who are selected around the world and of these two are Zimbabweans.

“This is an opportunity for our youngsters to go to Oxford to mix and mingle with the best in the world,” said Mutambara, a distinguished Rhodes scholar himself.

“These two are in a unique position because they will have a chance to be at Oxford. l am urging university students at University of Zimbabwe, Africa University, Midlands State University and so forth to apply

“We are not getting enough applications from local universities, so we are going there to raise profile of the scholarship among the local students

Mukonoweshuro is a former Dominican Covenant student in the capital while Mahere is currently studying engineering at a Moroccan University.”

Mutambara, who has played a key role in selecting Zimbabwean students said: “

We select on the basis of criteria, focus on academic excellence, demonstration of leadership, and characters well.”

Mahere and Mukonoweshuro were all smiles and said they were determined to fly the country’s flag high.

