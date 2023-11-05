GMB failure to pay farmers affects new season preparation

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has failed to pay farmers the outstanding ZWL$54 billion several months after they sold grain to the parastatal.

With the 2023/24 summer cropping season just around the corner, GMB’s failure to pay farmers has likely hampered preparations for the new season.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) executive director Paul Zakariya said the issue of delayed payments has negatively impacted farmers’ cash flow. Business Times quoted Zakariya as saying:

We are at a stage where farmers would require to ensure that cash flows continue to be positive on the farms and that they meet other expenses like labour costs and repairs to machinery and equipment as well as ensuring that the farms are ticking so these delayed payments have actually become quite a bother on many operations.

Last week, GMB finance director Clemence Guta told Parliament that of the outstanding payments, ZWL$ 21 billion was for maize deliveries. Said Guta:

We have an outstanding balance of ZWL$54bn of which ZWL$21bn relates to maize deliveries and we got US$ 25mn which is outstanding as well about US$ 8.7mn relates to traditional grains with the balance being for wheat deliveries…

We are continuously pursuing the Treasury so that they release funds so that our farmers are able to go back to the fields.

He also said the GMB has started inputs for the Presidential input scheme but was lagging behind in terms of payments to transporters.

