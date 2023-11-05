Sachoto robbers jailed 44yrs

By A Correspondent- Two pirate taxi drivers and habitual armed robbers have been jailed 22 years each after they were found guilty of 12 counts of armed robbery by a Harare magistrate.

The duo of Admire Sachoto aged 33 and Clever Sachoto 43 from Zengeza one in Chitungwiza went on a robbing spree, waylaying and robbing unsuspecting victims after pretending to be genuine pirate taxi operators.

The Sachoto siblings started their criminal voyage in October this year in which they committed more than 12 counts of robbery.

Among the convicts’ victims is one, Ethel Mubaiwa, who was robbed at knifepoint after boarding their taxi intending to go to Chinhoyi along Lomagundi Road on the 8th of last month.

The court heard that another victim, Danai Willie lost more than US$3000 at knifepoint after boarding the criminals’ Toyota Runx vehicle, which was pirating along King George Road in Avondale, Harare.

The duo was convicted on 12 counts of robbery and initially sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

However, they will serve an effective 15 years each after five years were suspended for good behaviour and two on condition of restitution. ZBC

