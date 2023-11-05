US$200 fine for bestiality

By A Correspondent- A 43 year old Plumtree man has been fined US$200 by magistrate Joshua Nembaware after being found guilty of engaging in bestiality.

Njabulo Moyo, from Togotsvebu village, was caught sexually abusing a villager’s two goats leaving one dead.

The accused, who is employed as a domestic worker, was initially slapped with a three-month jail term before two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on October 1 at around 3am, the owner of the goats, Michael Ncube, was awakened by the bleating sound of his goats before going out to investigate.

Ncube then found Moyo sexually abusing his goat and asked him what he was doing.

The accused threatened to assault Ncube, who fled from the scene.

Ncube returned to the pen after three hours and found one of his two goats dead.

A police report was filed, leading to Moyo’s arrest. NewsDay

