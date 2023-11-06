Auxillia Mnangagwa No Longer Darling Of Citizens?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa is no longer a darling of citizens as the nation grapples with poverty, unemployment and anarchy.

Only a few years ago, Mrs Mnangagwa touted herself as a saint, following her husband’s controversial power grab.

Suffering citizens now view Mrs Mnangagwa as a heartless hypocrite.

On Mrs Mnangagwa’s recent trip to Gutu West for a campaign rally, citizens had this to say :

Baba Reane Takaedza:

You can win “resoundingly” those seats

Nyaya hombe ndeyekuti can you win back our economy???

Peter Musiiwa Togara:

Commanded crowd kukokorodza vanhu vanenzara eishiiii

Ernest Zee:

Grouping people you don’t care about won’t make zanu pf look good. You even coerce them to attend the rallies so you might appear to be supported. No Zimbabwean with senses intact will support terrorists

Emmanuel Rice :

tired of this hogwash

Mrs Mnangagwa was the guest of honor at a ZANU PF Gutu West campaign rally.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...